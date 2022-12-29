Sofia Vergara, Brooke Burke and more celebs heat up Christmas week in sizzling bikinis

Hollywood stars were ready for a beach Christmas this season.

Celebs like Sofia Vergara and Molly Sims took to Instagram to share photos from their tropical vacations, where they opened their gifts in bikinis and flip-flops, while Brooke Burke got in the spirit with a Christmas-themed two-piece.

Here’s a look at a few sizzling star swimsuit snaps from the holidays:

DENISE AUSTIN, 65, REVEALS HER SECRETS FOR GETTING IN BIKINI-READY SHAPE FOR THE NEW YEAR

“Modern Family star Sofia Vergara took a casual mirror selfie in a black bikini.

The 50-year-old wrote a caption on her Instagram post in Spanish that said, “Beach breeze and sea,” referring to her Caribbean Christmas escape.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

Brooke Burke looked Christmasy in Malibu as she took to the beach in a red bikini top, floral bottoms and a Santa hat while making a video for her fitness app.

“We know that after we have a workout, we have more energy than we started with,” Burke recently told Fox News Digital. “And we know that a sense of accomplishment encourages us to get up and do it again tomorrow.”

Brooke Burke wore a Christmas-themed outfit for her fitness app workout video.

Fitness guru Denise Austin, 65, flaunted her figure this week in a red-orange bikini paired with a white mesh long-sleeve workout top.

“Finish out this year and start 2023 on a healthy note!” Austin captioned the post.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Model and “Las Vegas” star Molly Sims posted a leggy photo of herself relaxing on a boat with sky blue waters and green hillsides behind her.

The 49-year-old wore sunglasses, a black bikini and a black, white and red printed wrap. The model gushed about her Costa Rican surroundings, writing, “This might be the best place on earth! We went in caves, snorkeled, swam, beached, and atv’d … I mean, this is PARADISE.”

“Dynasty” actress Joan Collins, 89, got into the Beverly Hills Christmas spirit this week with an alluring photo in a leopard-print one-piece in her pool along with a statement necklace, earrings and sunglasses. “Had a terrific #christmasday – 82F in #beverlyhills so was able to #swim and then a wonderful #lunch at the Bricusse’s,” she wrote.

Story continues

Hawaii native Nicole Scherzinger, 44, shared a photo and a video from her holiday escape to an island.

The photo showed her from the back in a white bikini with a cream-colored see-through cover-up as she looked out on pristine waters from the edge of her boat. The Pussycat Dolls singer wore the same suit in a video she posted of her swimming with “Dolphins, sharks, and whales…oh my!”

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen shared several photos with her kids from their vacation to her native Brazil for their first Christmas since she and Tom Brady split. (The kids spent a belated Christmas with their dad in the U.S.)

The photos included three of her kids, a selfie in what appeared to be a leopard-print suit and two pics of her in a gray yoga crop top and black and white patterned yoga pants.

“Recharging with my little ones in the country of my [heart emoji]” she captioned the snapshots.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, “White Lotus” actress Alexandra Daddario enjoyed a poolside dip in nothing but her birthday suit this week.

The photo showed Daddario with her back to the camera and the photographer’s thumb strategically placed in the shot to cover her backside as she looked out at lush tropical plants and hillsides. A second shot showed her again from the back splashing in the water.

“Take a vacation from your problems, Bob,” she captioned her post.