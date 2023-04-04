Sofia Richie Reveals She’s Converted to Judaism Ahead of Wedding to Elliot Grainge: ‘Magical Day’

Sofia Richie, who is set to wed Elliot Grainge this year, shared the news on her Instagram Stories Monday

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge

Sofa Richie has converted to Judaism ahead of her upcoming nuptials to fiancé Elliot Grainge.

The 24-year-old shared the news on her Instagram Stories on Monday alongside a snapshot of herself.

“What a magical day. I want to thank cantor Nathan Lam for helping me along this journey of converting to Judaism,” posted Richie. “It has been one of the greatest experiences of my life. Today was that day!!! ✡️✡️✡️✡️✡️.”

The model and daughter of Lionel Richie is set to marry music executive Grainge, who is Jewish, this year. The 28-year-old is the son of Universal Music Group CEO and chairman Sir Lucian Grainge and has previously revealed how he had a big U.K. boyband at his bar mitzvah.

“Take That played at my bar mitzvah! They were No. 1 in the UK at the time,” he told JewishBoston in 2013. “The party was great fun and gave me a real taste of how to create an exciting party.”

Meanwhile, Richie has previously opened up about attending a Christian school — Oaks Christian — in Los Angeles when she was growing up.

Sofia Richie Instagram Sofia Richie reveals she’ converted to Judaism

“I went there for two years, and that’s where I got my sense,” she told Complex in 2016. “My family wanted church to be a place where we all went together. My dad was always traveling and my mom was always working. School is where I did Bible classes and studied God.”

Richie also referred to faith as her “main ground” and “the most interesting thing in my life” in the cover story.

The star has been gearing up for her and Grainge’s big day. Last week she indulged in some pre-wedding prep as she worked on her bride-to-be glow.

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge

Richie posted a picture to her Instagram Story of the entrance to luxury skincare and spa center Sev Laser Aesthetics with the caption, “pre wedding touch up @sevlaseraesthetics.”

The week before she also posed an image of her relaxing in her backyard wearing a gray sweater, black jeans and pink heels along with the caption “The countdown begins 👰🏼‍♀️.”

Richie’s emoji selection indicated her wedding day is getting close and family friend Paris Hilton also seemed ready to celebrate her love. “Can’t wait sis!😍,” she commented on her post.

Grainge proposed to Richie during a tropical getaway last April, getting down on one knee in front of a stunning backdrop and surrounded by candles and flowers.

“Forever isn’t long enough,” Richie captioned images from their engagement on Instagram.

Shortly after their engagement announcement, Richie’s father Lionel — who is a frequent collaborator and friend of Grainge’s father — told Access Hollywood, “I love Elliot. I’ve known him since he was 12 … It was one of those things where I don’t have to go back and check out the kid. I know who it is.”

“They make each other really happy,” a source close to the couple told PEOPLE days after their engagement. “He’s very mature and hard-working. He has his own house, and she moved in with him a while ago. All of her friends are thrilled that she found true love. They’re a great match for each other.”

The pair later celebrated their engagement with a party that included her siblings Nicole and Miles Richie, brother-in-law Joel Madden and Benji Madden.

The festivites included a grazing platter, a two-tier floral cake and a personalized drinks menu featuring ‘The Elliot’ and ‘The Sofia’ .

Richie wore an embellished white dress and white heels for the event, while her fiancé sported a beige linen suit and brown loafers. “Obsessed w you @elliot,” she captioned a series of snapshots from the evening as she also showed off her sparkling engagement ring.

