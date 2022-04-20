Sofia Richie Engaged to Elliot Grainge: See Her Ring

Sofia Richie is ready for forever and then some with Elliot Grainge.

The model is engaged to her music executive boyfriend, she revealed on Instagram April 20. “Forever isn’t long enough @elliot,” Sofia, the 23-year-old daughter of Lionel Richie and Diane Alexander, captioned her social media post along with a picture of the proposal and her stunning ring.

This relationship news comes just a few months after E! News revealed that the couple was ready to take the next step in their relationship. “They have talked about getting engaged and it’s something that Sofia wants and is looking forward to,” a source exclusively told E! News in November. “They are a great match and it’s going really well. Sofia and Elliot currently live together and the adjustment has been so easy and seamless.”

The insider added Sofia and Elliott share many passions, noting that she “loves to cook for Elliot and plan fun things for them to do.”

This relationship is also a change of pace for Sofia, who previously dated Scott Disick. “They have truly formed a solid bond recently and Sofia loves that they don’t have any drama,” the source told E! News. “She loves how chill and calm Elliot is and they have a lot of fun together, even when they’re just being low-key at home.”

Instagram

Sofia and Elliot, whose father is Lucian Grainge, the CEO of Universal Music Group, first sparked romance rumors in April 2021 after stepping out for takeout at Matsuhisa Beverly Hills. Days later, the couple made their relationship Instagram official.

And from the very beginning, Sofia’s father appeared to approve of this relationship.

“He thinks they are a perfect match and it was very natural progression for Sofia and Elliot to get together,” an insider told E! News in April 2021. “They are all family friends and Sofia and Elliot [started] hanging out more recently this year. She thinks he’s hilarious and loves that he is a chill guy.”

Instagram

And although Sofia and Elliot weren’t close growing up, Lionel has been friends with Elliot’s father and has worked with him for years. According to the insider, Lionel “completely adores” his daughter’s partner.

After the engagement news was announced, Sofia’s sister Nicole Richie also expressed her excitement about the new relationship status.

“Can’t wait to find ways to make this about me,” Nicole wrote on Instagram Stories after sharing a picture of the proposal. Gotta love family!