Sofia Carson Remembers ‘Our Angel’ Cameron Boyce on His 23rd Birthday: ‘I Adore You’

Cameron Boyce’s memory is living on nearly three years after his death.

The Disney Channel star would have celebrated his 23rd birthday on Saturday, and his loved ones marked the occasion with some tributes and special memories of the late actor.

“Our Angel. Forever. I adore you my Cam,” wrote Boyce’s Descendants costar Sofia Carson, sharing a throwback video of the birthday boy strumming on an acoustic guitar and singing a song. She also shared some photo and video memories to her Instagram Story.

Boyce died in his sleep at age 20 in July 2019. The cause of death was later determined to be an epileptic seizure, an ongoing medical condition he was having treated.

“It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” a family spokesperson told PEOPLE in a statement at the time.

“He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure, which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him,” they added. “We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother.”

The Grown Ups actor’s parents subsequently launched the Cameron Boyce Foundation in his memory, aiming to provide “young people artistic and creative outlets as alternatives to violence and negativity and uses resources and philanthropy for positive change in the world.”

Last week, the foundation hosted its inaugural gala, Cam for a Cause: A Fundraiser for The Cameron Boyce Foundation to End Epilepsy, raising money and awareness for epilepsy and SUDEP (Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy).

“Cameron would’ve been 23 years old this year. Just thinking about that breaks my heart, every minute of every day,” Cameron’s dad Victor Boyce told PEOPLE. “But, every year on his birthday, he didn’t want presents. He wanted to give back and he would always do something to help others. In that spirit, that’s why we’re doing the gala.”

His mother Libby Boyce added: “We have an obligation to use Cameron’s voice. Even though physically he’s not here, he would want us to do that, to bring attention to those people who are isolated and stigmatized because of their epilepsy.”