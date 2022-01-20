SoFi stock surge continues on record volume

SoFi Technologies Inc. shares are soaring for the second-straight day on heavy volume as optimism continues to build for the company’s banking ambitions.

SoFi’s stock

SOFI,

+9.41%

is up more than 15% in Thursday trading and currently the most actively traded stock on major U.S. exchanges with volume of 223 million shares as of 3 p.m. ET. That volume already marks a new record for SoFi.