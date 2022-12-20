Social media takes notice of how the Packers-Rams game ends for the over-under point total

Under bettors you can rest easy.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers finished off the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night with a 15-play, 82-yard drive in the final 8:51 of the fourth quarter while up 24-12. But it appeared they were going for more.

They even threw into the end zone on a third down after the 2-minute warning and then went for it on fourth down at the 4-yard line.

But after an Aaron Jones rush to the 1-yard line with 1:39 left, Rodgers lined up in victory formation and took three kneel downs. The game was over. The Packers won, 24-12.

But in gambling terms, with the over-under at 39 (according to Tipico Sports) and 39.5 in other books, it was an under.

That wasn’t lost on social media with how the game’s final minutes were playing out.

Packers offense stalls, has turnover in second half as they held comfortable lead vs. Rams

The Packers had several chances on offense to add to their total on a couple possessions in the second half but kept coming up short.

In fact, the Packers were in prime position to score on back-to-back drives. After a Rasul Douglas interception deep in Los Angeles territory (a play in which almost ended badly after he inexplicably lateraled it, resulting in a fumble that was recovered by Adrian Amos) early in the fourth quarter, Jones fumbled two plays later at the Rams’ 18-yard line. And the drive before that, the Packers couldn’t capitalize on a 52-yard Keisean Nixon punt return. The drive lasted four plays and 5 yards.

The Packers, nonetheless, covered the point spread (7 or 7.5) so anyone who picked Green Bay was more than pleased with the 12-point margin as the Packers defense repeatedly made life difficult for Baker Mayfield (five sacks and nine quarterback hits).

More importantly for the Packers, they won their second straight game – the first time since Oct. 2 that they won consecutive contests – and they kept their slim playoff hopes alive.

Packers open as 6-point underdogs vs. Dolphins on Christmas

The Packers (6-8) open their Week 16 Christmas Day game against the Dolphins (8-6) in Miami as 6-point underdogs. With the Dolphins in the top 10 in scoring (24.6 points per game), the over-under is a little more than Monday, starting at 46.

The Packers average 20.5 points per game through 14 games, tied for 20th in the NFL.

