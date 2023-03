Social media reacts to Arkansas Razorback basketball’s 75-57 loss at Tennessee Volunteers

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT’S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

Arkansas (19-11, 8-9) never led on the road in Knoxville on Saturday, as the Razorbacks were dominated on the glass and turned the ball over 16 times in a 75-57 loss at No. 12 Tennessee (22-8, 11-6).

It was a lackadaisical effort from a team that had just played one of its best games of the season Saturday in a close three-point loss at No. 2 Alabama.

The short turnaround and back-to-back tough road environments could have been a factor, but Arkansas never really showed up against the Volunteers en route to the 18-point clubbing.

Tennessee was even without its starting point guard, Zakai Zeigler, for most of the game after he went down early with an injury, but that didn’t stop it from taking care of the Hogs with ease.

