Social media reacts to absurd Jonathan Davis catch for Brewers against Rays

Milwaukee Brewers centerfielder Jonathan Davis (3) reacts after making an incredible catch during the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays Wednesday at Tropicana Field.

Jonathan Davis provided a catch-of-the-year candidate for the Milwaukee Brewers in the second inning Wednesday, robbing Tampa Bay’s Randy Arozarena of extra bases and putting his own health at risk in the process.

The outstretched snag included a headfirst finish into the outfield wall, prompting many reactions of awe and concern.

“I was just hoping he wasn’t dead at first,” Brewers pitcher Eric Lauer said.

Davis stayed in the game but was removed in the third inning with lower back and rib cage discomfort. His departure loomed larger when Jace Peterson — who’s mostly played infield this season but checked in to replace Davis and moved to right field — couldn’t flag down a two-out bloop double from Taylor Walls that allowed the Rays to take the lead in the fourth.

The 30-year-old Davis arrived to the big-league team 10 days ago as a roster replacement for Lorenzo Cain, who was designated for assignment by the Brewers, and has flashed impressive leather in center field. But this was another level.

Will it indeed live on as one of the greatest catches in Brewers history or fade from memory the way even many top-flight catches have, like Billy McKinney’s last year?

