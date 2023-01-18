Social Media Posts Claim George Santos Used to Be a Drag Performer

george-santos-secret-drag-queen-performer-persona.jpg

George Santos has come under a lot of fire during his journey to be sworn into congress.

A New York Times article from earlier this month discusses Santos’ swearing-in despite the public scrutiny for lies about his background, including that he may have lied about being openly gay for a decade.

Brazilian LGBTQ+ activist Bruna Benevides responded to a tweet from the New York Times linking to the article and said, “Ask him about ‘Kitara Ravache.’ His name in drag and pageant queen.”

While there is no confirmation of the truth to this claim, a supposed picture of Santos as Kitara Ravache posing with Brazilian drag queen Eula Rochard started circulating nearly three weeks after the initial claim once Rochard posted it on her Instagram.

The translated caption reads, “Me with the American Republican deputy at the Niterói parade with whom I spoke. He wouldn’t leave my house, there’s the proof for those who called me a liar.”

Benevides also commented on the post, saying, “I remember all too well. Participated in several Miss Rio de Janeiro contests. You have several famous and influential friends.”

Twitter user @KaivanShroff tweeted an additional picture that allegedly shows Santos as Ravache and admitted that while there was no confirmation this is true, the photos of Ravache do bear a resemblance to Santos.

And earlier today, MSNBC reporter and columnist Marisa Kabas tweeted out that she reached out to Rochard to verify the claim that Santos performed and participated in pageants as Ravache.

“I just spoke by phone with Eula Rochard, a Brazilian drag queen who was friends with George Santos when he lived near Rio,” Kabas wrote. “She said everyone knew him as Anthony (*never* George), or by his drag name, Kitara, and confirms this photo is from a 2008 drag show at Icaraí Beach.”

