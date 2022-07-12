Social media loses it during Richard Jefferson’s time as referee at Summer League

Social media loses it during Richard Jefferson’s time as ref at Summer League originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Netflix did not release a third volume of “Stranger Things,” but seeing Richard Jefferson suit up as a referee would’ve definitely made the cut.

The league on Monday announced that the 17-year NBA veteran turned ESPN analyst would officiate the second quarter of the Summer League game between the New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers.

Jefferson had attended daily officiating meetings in Las Vegas to prepare for his new role on the court, and he explained on Twitter before the game why he was doing it:

However, he blew his first call on an out-of-bounds ruling:

Here’s another instance where Jefferson did not lift his hands up to confirm the 3-point make, as pointed out by the NBA’s official Twitter:

By the time the quarter was up, Twitter had lost it over Jefferson’s performance. Here are some of the best reactions, including some Knicks fans poking fun at the former Brooklyn Nets player:

The Knicks trailed 37-36 at halftime after Jefferson’s run as a referee concluded.