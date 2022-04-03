Social media has mixed reactions to Mike Krzyzewski’s final game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Coach K’s career has come to an end.

Mike Krzyzewski was dealt one last loss on Saturday as North Carolina won a historic Final Four showdown against Duke in New Orleans. While the Tar Heels are heading to the national championship game against Kansas on Monday, Krzyzewski is heading into retirement as the Blue Devils’ season was capped off by a defeat against their fiercest rivals.

Krzyzewski announced last June that the 2021-22 campaign was going to be his last. Over 42 seasons, he picked up 1,202 wins and five national championships while becoming one of the most polarizing figures in sports.

That dichotomy was on full display after Coach K and Duke were sent packing.

We’ll begin with the celebrations, as a large section of Twitter took time to commemorate Coach K’s legendary career following the game:

Not everyone was feeling sentimental after the game, though.

Another large section of Twitter couldn’t wait to fire off jokes at Duke and Coach K’s expense, with many pointing to the fact that North Carolina also spoiled his final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium:

If the postgame reaction is any indication, Saturday’s game – like Coach K – will have a lasting legacy.