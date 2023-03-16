Social media has a field day with Aaron Rodgers telling ESPN’s Adam Schefter to ‘lose my number,’ in text exchange

Adam Schefter took his shot.

Last month we were told by Aaron Rodgers that the ESPN NFL reporter, among others, weren’t in the Packers quarterback’s inner circle and that if you wanted news, you should go directly to him.

Well, Schefter followed that advice as speculation swirled in recent days that a trade between the Jets and Packers was all but done. The NFL insider didn’t get an answer, but he did get a response from the four-time NFL MVP.

“Lose my number. Good try tho,” the text said.

Rodgers would break his silence Wednesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” where he made his intentions known that he wants to play for the New York Jets. And Rodgers also decided to use the platform to inform the world about the exchange he had with Schefter.

“Look, ask Schefter what I texted him when he somehow got my number and texted me,” Rodgers said when McAfee asked about the reported wish list of players that he wants to join him in New York. “I didn’t respond to (ESPN reporter) Diana Russini, I think her name is, but somehow she got my number as well — but I would say the same thing that I told Schefty: ‘Lose my number. Nice try.’ I’ll speak for myself.”

While Rodgers was still on McAfee’s show, Schefter tweeted a screenshot of part of the text exchange between the two to confirm Rodgers’ statements that he in fact texted him.

The tweet didn’t show what Schefter asked Rodgers, but when told during the interview that Schefter tweeted out part of the text, Rodgers then said: “If he wants to put my text out there. … he doesn’t want that, does he?”

What is the history between Schefter and Aaron Rodgers?

Rodgers had ripped Schefter and other media members in February regarding the reporting over the timing of his darkness retreat. At that point, he said no one in his inner circle talks to the likes of Schefter or the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

“Stop with the reporting on me because you don’t have the right sources and you don’t have the truth,” Rodgers said.

“I don’t have your number, you’re not going to have my number,” he added about Rapoport and others. Schefter apparently has his number, but as Rodgers reminded us last month and again Wednesday, even if you have it, that doesn’t mean that he’ll speak to you.

Schefter was the one to report in 2021 Rodgers wanted out of Green Bay.

Social media had plenty of fun with the revelation of the text exchange between Aaron Rodgers and Adam Schefter

