Soccer Mommy Reimagines ‘Shotgun’ With Slowed and Reverbed Edit, Revamp From Magdalena Bay

Soccer Mommy’s latest album Sometimes, Forever got a bit of an overhaul with the singer-songwriter sharing two new versions of “Shotgun.” One version is slowed and reverbed — sorta like chopped and screwed, but not exactly — while the other comes courtesy of Magdalena Bay, who remixed the record with dizzying distortions and shimmering synths.

“Shotgun” served as the lead single to Sometimes, Forever, introducing the Oneohtrix Point Never-produced album with a sweet sentiment about “all about the joys of losing yourself in love.” At the time of its release, Soccer Mommy said in a statement: “I wanted it to capture the little moments in a relationship that stick with you.”

“Especially when it comes to emotions, I’ve always been wanting to be able to pinpoint why I feel the way I feel and how to stop it if I’m not enjoying it, or how to move past it,” Soccer Mommy told Rolling Stone earlier this year. “That’s just not the reality. The reality is that things come and go. They’re always going to return.”

She added: “That’s why I wanted to make [Sometimes, Forever] the title. But the album is not really thematic like Color Theory. There’s a lot of opposites pulling at each other, conflicting thoughts and feelings, even on specific songs. It’s the way my life goes.”

“Shotgun” in particular maps out one side of the conflict Soccer Mommy explores throughout Sometimes, Forever. Reviewing the record, Rolling Stone declared: “With its hefty bass and foreboding feel, ‘Shotgun’ maps out an unhealthy relationship (‘I like dessert and alcohol/And watching as you get drunk,’ she sings), but when the chorus opens up, it’s like a sunrise after a long, hard night.”

Now, as the record is warped and reconfigured through the lens of Magdalena Bay – and transported elsewhere on the slowed and reverbed edit – the change in its sonic identity comes to represent alternate endings to the night that it chronicles.

