‘Sober Companion’ & ‘The Hug Machine’ Land Pilot Orders At CBS – The Hamden Journal

CBS is going back into the vault for one of its latest comedy pilots.

The network has ordered two comedy pilots – Sober Companion, a project that previously featured Justin Long, and The Hug Machine, directed by Lonely Island’s Jorma Taccone

Sober Companion is exec produced by and featuring a story from Jane The Virgin exec producer Jennie Snyder Urman.

The multi-camera comedy, which comes from CBS Studios, was originally set up at Fox in 2014 with Long in the starring role. However, the project, which was originally written by Snyder Urman and David Rosenthal, didn’t make it past the pilot stage and has now be retooled through a female lens.

The Long role – he played Jeremy in the original – has turned into Eliza, a hot-mess alcoholic who owns a bar with her uncle in New Orleans, but is forced to get her life together when the court appoints her an exhaustingly upbeat sober companion with whom she has to live 24/7.

It is back as a multi-camera comedy, having originally started as that before being turned into a single-camera project to appeal to Long, who was starring alongside Nick Frost.

Rosenthal, who was Urman’s former boss on Gilmore Girls and also exec produced Jane The Virgin with her, is back on board to write the new take on the series alongside The Neighborhood and 9JKL writer Gracie Glassmeyer.

In fact, Glassmeyer, whose idea it was to bring it back, and Rosenthal actually got engaged during the making of the original pilot and married a year later.

Another fun aside: the comedy made it on to the wall of Fox’s 2014 presentation at the Beacon Theatre, despite not being picked up (left).

Glassmeyer and Rosenthal will exec produce alongside Snyder Urman and her Sutton Street Productions partner Joanna Klein.

Separately, the network has ordered a pilot for The Hug Machine, a single-camera project that comes from Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist exec producer Sam Laybourne and Taccone.

Laybourne, who was also a co-EP on Black-ish, is writing and exec producing, while Taccone will direct and exec produce. Taccone’s Lonely Island partners Andy Samberg and Akiva Schaffer will also exec produce alongside Ali Bell. The family comedy with musical elements comes from CBS Studios.

The Hug Machine follows a dad, who gets a second chance to save both his marriage and his flailing rock career when his band unintentionally finds success in the raucous, cutthroat world of children’s music.

The pair join Rust Belt News, a comedy from The Simpsons writer Matt Warburton, which was ordered to pilot earlier this week.