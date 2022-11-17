Soap being revived by Amazon Freevee

Watch: Neighbours cast announce Amazon arrival

Neighbours has announced it is coming back to TV with a new series available on Amazon Freevee in 2023.

The Australian soap was cancelled earlier this year when Channel 5 decided not to continue airing it in the UK and it has been off air since the summer.

But a tweet from the official Neighbours account on Thursday morning announced: “Breaking News from Erinsborough! Neighbours will return for a brand-new series next year exclusively on @AmazonFreevee, alongside thousands of episodes from previous seasons to stream as you please.”

In a video featuring Jackie Woodburne, Alan Fletcher, Ryan Moloney and Stefan Dennis as their characters Susan and Karl Kennedy, Toadfish Rebecchi and Stefan Dennis, the show’s stars confirmed that they would return.

Woodburne said: “Karl! Toadie! Have you heard the news? We’re coming back, on Amazon Freevee!”

Fletcher asked: “You haven’t told us when yet?”

Neighbours will be revived by Freevee. (Amazon Freevee)

She replied: “How does the second half of next year sound?”

A message in the video then announced that all of the previous episodes would be available on the streaming service, with “a new season coming 2023”.

The finale this summer brought back some familiar faces. (Channel 5)

The actors confirmed that Neighbours would be free to watch in the UK and US as part of streaming service Amazon Freevee and that classic episodes would be dropping on the service soon.

In Australia, the new episodes will premiere on Network 10, and will then be available on Prime Video, where fans in New Zealand and Canada can also watch them.

Fletcher added: “Thank you for all the love and loyalty you’ve shown us here at Neighbours.”

Woodburne said: “We miss you and we can’t wait to see you again.

“We can’t wait to begin this exciting new adventure with you. See you in 2023!”

Susan and Karl will return. (Fremantle/Channel 5)

Neighbours finished airing its 37-year run at the end of July after being dropped from Channel 5’s schedules, and with no other UK broadcaster willing to step in at the time, the show’s production in Australia could not continue to be funded.

The Melbourne-based soap began in 1985 and launched the careers of huge stars including Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan and Guy Pearce, who all returned for the finale to reprise their characters.

Fans were delighted at the news, with one tweeting: “Oh my actual god!!! Crack open the fizz. This is the happiest day ever!! The mourning is over. It’s coming baaaaaaaack!!!!!!! Yessssssssss”

Someone else added: “actually sobbing rn IT’S COMING BACK!!!”

Another fan wrote: “I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say that the return of #Neighbours is one of the best things that’s happened all year. Thank you @amazon… (any chance of fan favs @kylieminogue @JDonOfficial @TheGuyPearce making a comeback again?)”

Someone else shared: “SCREAMING. CRYING. SHAKING. this is the actual best news!!”