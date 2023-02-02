‘So Help Me Todd’ Renewed For Season 2 On CBS – The Hamden Journal

So Help Me Todd will be back for a second season. Amid strong ratings, CBS announced today it has renewed the hit drama series starring Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin for premiere in the 2023-24 broadcast season.

The early renewal continues So Help Me Todd’s Cinderella story. Taking a big blow early in its pilot stage when the female lead was recast, with Gay Harden replacing Geena Davis opposite Astin, the project hung in there in the middle of the pack before making a big pilot season finish with strong testing results, landing a series order.

There was also a showrunner change, with Elizabeth Klaviter replacing succeeds Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro, who had signed on as EP/showrunners for the pilot only. But, just like comedy Ghosts the season before, with no recognizable title or huge stars, So Help Me Todd has seen its ratings grow through word of mouth.

Since its September launch, So Help Me Todd has become Thursday’s #1 new series, averaging 6.3 million viewers per episode, growing to 7.4 million with live plus 35-day multiplatform viewing, according to Nielsen.

Created by Scott Prendergast, in So Help Me Todd, despite their opposing personalities, a talented but directionless P.I. who is the black sheep of his family begrudgingly agrees to work as the in-house investigator for his overbearing mother, a successful attorney reeling from the recent dissolution of her marriage.

“So Help Me Todd has charmed viewers with the incomparable chemistry between Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “With the series’ unique blend of captivating legal drama, laugh-out-loud humor and intriguing family dysfunction, it’s no wonder the audience continues to grow. I am delighted that these two inimitable characters and their entertaining banter will extend into a second season.”

Madeline Wise, Tristen J. Winger, Inga Schlingmann and Rosa Arredondo also star.

Scott Prendergast, Elizabeth Klaviter, Dr. Phil McGraw, Stuart Gillard, Jay McGraw and Julia Eisenman serve as executive producers. So Help Me Todd is produced by CBS Studios.

So Help Me Todd is the second CBS drama series to be renewed for the 2023-24 broadcast season, joining previously announced Fire Country. The network also previously renewed comedies Bob Hearts Abishola, The Neighborhood and Ghosts for 2023-24.

So Help Me Todd airs Thursdays, (9-10 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and live and on demand on Paramount+.