‘So Help Me Todd’ Ranks As Best Series Premiere So Far This Season – The Hamden Journal

It was a good night for the premiere of CBS’ Thursday night lineup. Young Sheldon was not only Thursday’s most-watched show at 6.61 million viewers, the sophomore season premiere of Ghosts won its half hour (6.15 million) and jumped 11 percent over last year’s premiere on Oct. 7, 2021 (5.5 million), according to live plus same day ratings from Nielsen.

The strong performance by the comedies gave So Help Me Todd – a new drama starring Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Austin — a huge boost in its first outing. The series from Scott Prendergast about a private investigator who agrees to work for his attorney mom finished first in its time period with 4.69 million viewers, making it the best series premiere of any network so far this season.

Too bad all those viewers didn’t stick around to see the return of Marg Helgenberger to the world of gruesome murders and yellow tape; CSI: Vegas only reached 3.09 million viewers. Still, CBS won the night in eyeballs with 4.72 million.

CBS also made some gains in live streaming. Young Sheldon was up 8% on Paramount+ and the CBS.com/CBS app while Ghosts grew 33 percent versus a year ago. So Help Me Todd was also up 53% versus Bull last year.

More to come…