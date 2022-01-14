Snowstorm threatens more than 88 million Americans

The Daily Beast

Jimmy Kimmel Tries to Start a Fight Between Trump and DeSantis

ABCFormer President Donald Trump’s contentious interview on NPR has been getting perhaps a bit more attention than it deserves on Wednesday. But it was another recent sit-down, this one on OAN, that caught Jimmy Kimmel’s eye.Asked if he’s “reconsidering” his belated push for for the COVID-19 booster, Trump called out some other “politicians” who won’t say if they’ve been boosted. “The answer is ‘yes,’ but they don’t want to say it, because they’re gutless,” he said. “You gotta say it, whether yo