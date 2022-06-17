‘Snowpiercer’ To End With Season 4 On TNT – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: TNT’s Snowpiercer will be pulling into the station. The post-apocalyptic drama’s upcoming fourth season, which is currently in production, will be its last. I hear the cast’s options were coming up and were not picked up, releasing the actors to book other jobs.

“We can confirm that Snowpiercer will end after a successful, multi-season run on TNT,” a spokesperson for the network said in a statement to The Hamden Journal. “Its talented writers, actors and crew took an extraordinary premise and brought it to life in thrilling ways. It was critically-acclaimed, had a significant impact on the post-apocalyptic genre, and now remains in the hearts and minds of fans forever.”

Snowpiercer, which follows the passengers of a perpetually moving train carrying the remnants of humanity after the world becomes a frozen wasteland, was the last remaining original scripted series on TNT as the other original drama still on the network, Animal Kingdom, is launching its final season next month. The TNets had already been scaling back on original scripted fare; the process was accelerated by the Discovery-WarnerMedia merger.

Based on Bong Joon-ho’s 2013 movie, Snowpiercer premiered as the No 1 new scripted drama on all of ad-supported cable in 2020. Daveed Diggs, Jennifer Connelly, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Rowan Blanchard and Roberto Urbina star in the series, whose Season 4 features cast additions Clark Gregg and Michael Aronov.

Snowpiercer season 4 is executive produced by new showrunner, Paul Zbyszewski, Christoph Schrewe, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios, Matthew O’Connor, Ben Rosenblatt and Scott Derrickson, and the original film’s producers, Oscar winner Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Jinnie Choi, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi. The show is produced by Tomorrow Studios, along with CJ Entertainment. ITV Studios handles international distribution.