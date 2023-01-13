‘Snowpiercer’ Season 4 Won’t Air On TNT, Final Season Shopped By Tomorrow Studios Along With Potential Offshoots

EXCLUSIVE: And then there were none. Snowpiercer, the only remaining original scripted series on TNT, is done on the Warner Bros. Discovery network. The post-apocalyptic drama’s completed fourth and final season will not run on the basic cable network as previously announced. The move is believed to be part of the tax write-offs for content at WBD. I hear the studio behind it, Tomorrow Studios, is currently shopping the new season, along with potential prequel and sequel, with the goal to build a franchise.

“We can confirm that TNT will not air season four of Snowpiercer,” a spokesperson for the network said in a statement to Deadline. “This was a difficult decision, but our admiration for the talented writers, actors and crew who brought Snowpiercer’s extraordinary post-apocalyptic world to life remains strong. We have been working collaboratively with the producers since last year to help the series find a new home where fans can continue to enjoy the compelling story and exceptional visual experience. We look forward to working with them on future projects.”

Deadline revealed exclusively in June that Season 4 of Snowpiercer was going to the series’ last, with the cast released to take on other jobs. The decision not to air it was made later in the year, sources said. It was part of the slew of content cuts for tax write-off purposes, including the axing of HBO Max tentpole Batgirl, J.J. Abrams’ HBO drama Demimonde, TBS series such as The Big D, Chad and Kill The Orange Bear as well as a raft of cancelations including Westworld. Chad and The Big D, whose new seasons, like Snowpiercer‘s, had been completed, have since found new homes at Roku and Peacock, respectively.

“We’re done with that chapter,” WBD CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels said last week about the content write-off practice.

The TNets already had been scaling back on original scripted programming. The process was accelerated by the Discovery-WarnerMedia merger.

“We love Snowpiercer and believe season four completes a story with incredible talent that will entertain viewers while exploring issues of climate change and class warfare. We are so passionate about this series that we have acquired the rights to control the franchise,” Tomorrow Studios’ Marty Adelstein, CEO/Partner, and Becky Clements, President/Partner, said in a statement. “We hope to find the perfect partner shortly and finish a great ride with the final season.” –

Based on Bong Joon-ho’s 2013 movie, Snowpiercer premiered as the No. 1 new scripted drama on all of ad-supported cable in 2020. Daveed Diggs, Jennifer Connelly, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Rowan Blanchard and Roberto Urbina star in the series, whose Season 4 features cast additions included Clark Gregg and Michael Aronov.

Snowpiercer Season 4 is executive produced by new showrunner Paul Zbyszewski, Christoph Schrewe, Adelstein and Clements of Tomorrow Studios, Matthew O’Connor, Ben Rosenblatt and Scott Derrickson, and the original film’s producers, Oscar winner Bong, Miky Lee, Jinnie Choi, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi. The show is produced by Tomorrow Studios, along with CJ Entertainment. ITV Studios handles international distribution.

