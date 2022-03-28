‘Snowpiercer’ Names New Showrunner For Season 4, Clark Gregg Cast – The Hamden Journal

Production got underway today in Vancouver, Canada on Season 4 of TNT’s Snowpiercer, with new cast members Clark Gregg (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D ) and Tony winner Michael Aronov (The Drop). Additionally, Emmy nominee Paul Zbyszewski (Lost), has been named showrunner and executive producer for Season 4. He takes over for Graeme Manson who was named showrunner in 2018, replacing Josh Friedman.

The news comes just ahead of tonight’s Season 3 finale, which airs at 9 PM on TNT.

In the most recent ninth episode, Layton (Daveed Diggs), Ben (Iddo Goldberg), Josie (Katie McGuinness), Alex (Rowan Blanchard) and Javi (Roberto Urbina) band together to rescue Melanie (Jennifer Connelly). Relieved to find her alive, she is brought back on board the train safely, resulting in a blowout party on the train. The celebration is short-lived however when Melanie exposes Layton for misleading the passengers by offering hope of finding a viable existence in New Eden.

“We have been blessed with an abundance of riches in building the world of Snowpiercer – from the incredible cast and crew, to the loyal fanbase and the building blocks afforded from the film and graphic novel. Tonight’s finale is the culmination of several storylines, with unexpected twists and turns around every corner, and leading to an exciting fourth season with Paul’s vision and creative storytelling continuing the incredible show momentum,” said executive producers Graeme Manson and Aubrey Nealon.

“I’m so grateful to everyone at TNT and Tomorrow Studios for letting me join the riveting world of Snowpiercer that Graeme and Aubrey have so beautifully crafted and built,” said Zbyszewski. “We have an exciting fourth season planned, and I can’t wait to be on set with such an incredible cast and crew as we continue to explore new worlds, create new mysteries, and develop character relationships.”

“The success of Snowpiercer has always been due to the dedicated, innovative storytellers at the helm, and the incredible talent in front of and behind the camera,” said Sam Linsky and Adrienne O’Riain, co-heads of scripted original programming for TBS, TNT and truTV. “We’re so excited for what Paul has in store for next season and we are thrilled to welcome our new cast members.”

“Graeme and Aubrey masterfully brought the thrilling world and unique characters of ‘Snowpiercer’ to life, and we couldn’t be more grateful for their contributions,” said Founder/CEO Marty Adelstein and Partner/President Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios. “We are excited for fans to see Paul thrillingly propel the complex journey of Snowpiercer even further with Christoph continuing in his role as directing executive producer, especially as Clark and Michael join our incredibly talented cast.”

Snowpiercer season four will be executive produced by Zbyszewski, Christoph Schrewe, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios, Matthew O’Connor, Ben Rosenblatt and Scott Derrickson, and the original film’s producers Oscar winner Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Jinnie Choi, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi. The show is produced by Tomorrow Studios, along with CJ Entertainment. ITV Studios handles international distribution.