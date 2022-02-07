Text size





Shares of

Snowflake



were climbing Monday after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock, saying that investors were undervaluing the company’s durability and quality of growth.

Analyst Keith Weiss rated the stock Overweight from Equal-weight, and increased his price target to $390 from $344.

Since Snowflake (ticker: SNOW), which provides cloud data warehousing software, completed its public debut 16 months ago it has continued to outperform, Weiss said in a research note on Monday. Revenue and gross margin forecasts are all ahead of the analyst’s initial model, with Snowflake’s core data warehousing business growing above 100% over the past five reporting quarters, he said.

Weiss believes that growth could be durable, given that there there is more willingness across various sectors to consolidate data on cloud-based software like Snowflake and expansion opportunities “are crystallizing quickly.” The company is innovating to lower-usage barriers and differentiating its options from other public cloud vendors, he said.

Snowflake’s free cash flow generation is also ahead of schedule, Weiss said. The company’s trailing 12-month free cash flow broke even “a year sooner than originally forecasted” in Weiss’s original model, which anticipated break-even in the third quarter of 2023. He is confident that cash flow will continue to outperform given Snowflake’s high retention rate.

Various analysts have turned bullish on Snowflake over the last few weeks, with Barclays, Loop Capital, and William Blair upgrading the stock in January. Of the 29 analysts covering Snowflake, 19 rate it a Buy or Overweight and10 rate it at Hold.

The company’s third-quarter earnings posted in December widely impressed investors, prompting the stock to spike almost 15% at the beginning of the month.

Snowflake stock was up nearly 9% to $399.95 on Monday. The shares have lost about 12% this year.

Write to Sabrina Escobar at [email protected]