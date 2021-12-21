‘Snowfall’ Season 5 Premiere Date Set On FX – The Hamden Journal

Today is the first day of winter, and there’s Snowfall in the forecast.

FX has set Wednesday, February 23, for the Season 5 premiere of its hit drama series co-created by the late John Singleton. The reveal comes after its fourth season was the cable net’s most-watched series of 2021.

Set in the summer of 1986, Snowfall follows Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) and his entire family, who are rich beyond their wildest dreams and on the verge of having everything they’ve ever wanted — right as the ground begins to fall out from under their feet. The sudden death of basketball star Len Bias makes the rock cocaine epidemic front-page news, the target of both Democrat and Republican lawmakers. Law enforcement is on a warpath, and the militarization of the LAPD continues as police and politicians decide the only way to deal with this growing scourge is through force — and the creation of the new CRASH (Community Resources Against Street Hoodlums) units.

The streets of South Central Los Angeles never have been so dangerous as the Saint family navigates the police, the warring gangs and the CIA. Amidst all of this, the biggest threat the family faces is one another as they try not to let greed, resentment and ego tear them all apart.

“Snowfall is enjoying a justly deserved burst of success with Season 4, and we’re excited to follow it up with another explosive season early next year,” said Eric Schrier, President of FX Entertainment.

Created by Singleton & Eric Amadio and showrunner Dave Andron, the series from FX Productions is executive produced by the trio along with Thomas Schlamme, Michael London, Trevor Engelson, Leonard Chang, Walter Mosley and Julie DeJoie.