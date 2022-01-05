‘Snowdrop’ Actor Was 29 – The Hamden Journal

Kim Mi-soo, a Korean actor and model who appeared in the South Korean television series Snowdrop, died today of undisclosed causes. She was 29.

Her death was announced by the Landscape agency, which said in a statement translated as “Kim suddenly left us on Jan. 5. The bereaved are deep in their sorrow at the sudden sadness. Please refrain from reporting false rumors or speculation so that the family can mourn in peace.”

Snowdrop, a drama set amidst the pro-democracy movement of 1987, premiered on South Korean pay-TV network JTBC (Joongang Tongyang Broadcasting Company) in December. The series, which is available for streaming on Disney Plus, drew widespread complaints in South Korean for its depiction of some student activists as spies.

Kim, whose name is sometimes styled Kim Misu, plays student activist Yeo Jeong-min in the series. According to South Korean news reports, Kim was filming a role in the upcoming series Kiss Six Sense at the time of her death.