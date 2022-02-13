Snow wreaks havoc with schedule, while Team USA starts strong in monobob

As it turns out, snow days are possible at the Winter Olympics.

A flurry of real, actual snow hit the Beijing area, wreaking havoc with a schedule of Olympics events used to artificial snow and perfect visibility. Organizers at the National Alpine Center Ski canceled the second day of women’s downhill training and delayed the men’s giant slalom competition, while the women’s slopestyle skiing qualifiers at the Genting Snow Park were postponed to a later date.

Eventually, Switzerland’s Marco Odermatt took gold through the still-falling snow in the giant slalom, with Slovenia’s Zan Kranjec taking silver and France’s Mathieu Faivre taking bronze.

Meanwhile, there were plenty of events that weren’t as adversely affected by the snowfall. Here’s the rest of what happened on a less than busy day in Beijing.

American women sitting pretty in monobob

This is the first Olympics to ever see the women’s monobob event, and it came at just the right time for Team USA.

Bobsledder Kaillie Humphries, one of Canada’s most decorated Olympians, officially her national affiliation to the United States late last year after an ugly split from Canada’s federation. That gave the Americans two gold medal contenders in the monobob, between Humphries, the world champion in the event in 2021, and Elana Meyers Taylor, the top-ranked monobob athlete in the world.

The pair certainly looked the part on Sunday, when Humphries took a commanding 1.04-second lead in the second of four heats.

Meyers Taylor wasn’t far behind her, sitting in fourth and 1.32 seconds off the lead. Only 0.28 seconds separate Meyers Taylor from Canada’s Christine de Bruin from silver medal position.

The third and fourth heats are scheduled for Monday in Beijing and 8:30 p.m. ET Sunday, in case you were looking for something to watch other than the Super Bowl.

Team USA is within striking distance of a 1-2 finish in monobob at the Olympics. (Photo by DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP via Getty Images)

Bad times in curling

Sunday presented a big opportunity for both Team USA curling teams: the men to turn around a rough start and the woman to build on their early success. Neither took advantage.

Story continues

First, the men, who entered Sunday 2-2, lost 10-5 to Canada in a match that could end up deciding who proceeds to bracket play. They currently sit in a three-way tie for sixth, with a match against another team in that tie, China, on tap later Sunday.

The women faced off against Sweden and took a 3-2 lead after the fourth end, but absolutely collapsed from there, losing 10-4. After entering the day second in the standings, they are now tied with Sweden and Great Britain at 3-2.

There are still plenty of matches to play for both teams, but both took a step in the wrong direction on Sunday.