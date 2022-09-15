‘Snow White’ 2024, ‘Rogue Squadron’ Removed – The Hamden Journal

Disney has summarized a bulk of release dates that had made know over the weekend out of D23. What’s important to note that’s new here is that the Star Wars movie which Patty Jenkins couldn’t commit to, Rogue Squadron, is removed off its Dec. 22, 2023 release date — not shocking. TBD if that film is still in development.

Taika Waititi’s long-awaited soccer comedy Next Goal Wins from Searchlight is getting a April 21, 2023 release.

Meanwhile Haunted Mansion moves from March 10 next year to Aug. 11.

Wish, the Disney animated pic, will now open over Thanksgiving, Nov. 22 next year.

An untitled Marvel movie originally on Feb. 16, 2024 gets moved to Sept. 6, 2024.

The new Pixar title on March 1, 2024 is Elio.

The Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler Snow White pic is getting a theatrical release on March 22, 2024.

Pixar’s Inside Out 2 is dated on June 14, 2024.

And Mufasa: The Lion King will open on July 5, 2024.