SNOW Stock Plunges On Fiscal 2023 Product Revenue Growth Guidance

Snowflake reported a narrower-than-expected loss for the January quarter while revenue topped estimates. But fiscal 2023 guidance for SNOW stock merely edged by expectations, sending shares in the software maker tumbling.







X









Snowflake (SNOW) released fourth-quarter earnings after the market close on Wednesday. In extended trading on the stock market today, Snowflake stock plunged 25% to near 199.

Snowflake said revenue jumped 101% to $384 million from a year earlier, slowing from 110% growth in the October quarter. Analysts had estimated Snowflake revenue at $373 million.

Snowflake stock reported a loss of 43 cents a share using generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, compared with a loss of 70 cents per share a year earlier. Analysts expected the company to report a loss of 50 cents a share.

Snowflake stock does not break out adjusted earnings in its earnings releases. Analysts estimated a 3-cent profit on an adjusted basis.

Snowflake stock had retreated 22% in 2022 heading into the earnings report.

SNOW Stock: Large Customer Growth Continues

In addition, Snowflake said it now has 184 customers with “trailing 12-month product revenue greater than $1 million,” up from 148 such customers as of Oct. 31.

For full year fiscal 2023, January, Snowflake forecast product revenue of $1.89 billion at the mid-point of guidance, edging by estimates of $1.87 billion.

Snowflake pulled off the largest initial public offering ever by a software company in September 2020. The Snowflake IPO raised $3.4 billion.

The software maker owns a Relative Strength Rating of 38 out of a best-possible 99, according to IBD Stock Checkup.

If you’re new to IBD, consider taking a look at its stock trading system and CAN SLIM basics. Recognizing chart patterns on issues such as SNOW stock is one key to the investment guidelines.

Follow Reinhardt Krause on Twitter @reinhardtk_tech for updates on 5G wireless, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and cloud computing.

Best Growth Stocks To Buy And Watch: See Updates To IBD Stock Lists

How To Use The 10-Week Moving Average For Buying And Selling