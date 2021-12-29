Snow blankets the Midwest, giving many their first snow of winter

AccuWeather

Seattle sees coldest day since 2010 as record snow smothers West

Residents across the Pacific Northwest who were dreaming of a white Christmas had their dreams answered a day late as the latest in a line of storms spread accumulating snow across the region. Snow fell all along the Interstate 5 corridor, including in Portland and Medford, Oregon, along with Seattle. However, few, if any, flakes fell near the Pacific coast. “Snow totals for the Seattle area ended up being generally on the order of 2-4 inches on Sunday, with northern areas experiencing locally h