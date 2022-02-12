Snoop Dogg’s Rep Denies Sexual Assault Allegations Against Rapper, Calls Lawsuit a ‘Shakedown’

Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg’s spokesperson has denied a woman’s claims that the rapper sexually assaulted her.

A rep for the artist said the claims were “simply meritless,” Reuters reports.

“They appear to be part of a self-enrichment shakedown scheme to extort Snoop Dogg right before he performs during this Sunday’s Super Bowl halftime show,” they added.

While the lawsuit, obtained by PEOPLE, says the accuser worked for Dogg as a stage performer during his concerts, the rep said that’s untrue, adding, “What is clear is that this shakedown scheme is disgraceful. This attempt to use the courts to advance this scheme is shameful too, and does a disservice to real victims who deserve to be believed.”

In the complaint filed in California on Thursday, the woman (identified as Jane Doe) said Dogg sexually assaulted her in 2013 at a recording studio where he was taping the television series Snoop Dogg’s Double G News Network.

Doe alleges in the lawsuit that at the studio she felt ill and went to the bathroom, where she claims Snoop entered after her. She alleges the married father of four forced her to perform oral sex on him, which she did as she says she feared for her life.

She made similar accusations against Dogg’s long-term friend and hip-hop personality Bishop Don Juan (born Donald Campbell).

Representatives for Snoop, who is set to perform at the Super Bowl’s halftime show Sunday, and Don Juan did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The lawsuit alleges Snoop’s “actions were sexually predatorial,” stating that Doe “found herself thinking about her job security if she displeased [Snoop]. [She] felt pressured … due to his dominance, and his position of power over her, including his ability to hire and fire her and ensure that she would never be hired in his industry again.”

Doe has “suffered anxiety, stress, depression, nightmares, sleep disturbances, post-traumatic stress, headaches, severe emotional distress and physical ailments,” as a result of Dogg and Don Juan’s alleged actions, the complaint states, adding that Doe has lost income, bonuses, compensation, and other employment benefits.

Per the complaint, Dogg appeared to respond to the claims on social media after a failed mediation earlier this week. He said in an Instagram post that it’s “gold digger season” and added judge and money bag emojis.

Doe is suing Dogg for alleged violation of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act, sexual battery, and sexual assault. She demanded a jury trial in court documents. The amount she’s requesting has not been disclosed.