Snoop Dogg sued over alleged sexual assault and battery

A woman filed a lawsuit Wednesday against rapper Snoop Dogg and another man, alleging that they each sexually assaulted her nearly nine years ago.

The woman, identified only as Jane Doe, alleged that the incident happened after she attended a Snoop Dogg concert in May 2013, according to filing in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California. Following the concert, the woman and her friend agreed to go back to Snoop Dogg’s studio with him and his friend, Donald Campbell, also known as Bishop Don Magic Juan, the lawsuit said.

According to the filing, the woman attempted to resolve the issue in private mediation on Tuesday, but that the discussions were “unsuccessful.” Since the woman is named as a Jane Doe in the lawsuit it is unclear if a criminal complaint has been filed.

She alleges that she later asked to be taken home after being offered a ride by Campbell, who she alleges drove her to his own residence after she fell asleep in the car. The woman fell asleep at Campbell’s home but was woken up at about 4 a.m. to Campbell forcing her to perform oral sex on him, the lawsuit said.

Campbell then allegedly urged her to get dressed and accompany him to a taping of “Snoop Dogg’s Double G News Network,” calling it a “career move” for her.

While at the taping, the woman alleges that Snoop Dogg followed her to the bathroom where he also forced her to perform oral sex on her and masturbated in front of her, her lawsuit said.

She allegedly felt pressure from Snoop Dogg “due to his dominance, and his position of power over her, including his ability to hire and fire her and ensure that she would never be hired in his industry again,” the filing said. She is described in her lawsuit as a dancer, model and actress.

Representatives for Snoop Dogg and Campbell did not immediately respond to requests for comment from NBC News Thursday. Snoop Dogg is currently scheduled to perform as part of the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday.

Snoop Dogg appeared at a Super Bowl press conference Thursday but did not address the lawsuit. No questions were taken.

The lawsuit alleges that Snoop Dogg retaliated against her following the failed mediation by posting a note to his Instagram account Wednesday claiming it was “gold digger season.” The post, which was still on his account as of Thursday morning, does not name any particular person.

Snoop Dogg and Campbell are accused of violating laws on sex trafficking, sexual battery and sexual assault. The woman is demanding a jury trial, where she is seeking punitive damages and costs of her lawsuit.