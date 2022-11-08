Snoop Dogg Signs With WME In All Areas – The Hamden Journal

Snoop Dogg, the rapper, singer, songwriter, producer, media personality, actor and entrepreneur, has signed with WME in all areas.

“WME is the only place that can handle the career I’ve built and grow it even further,” Snoop said. “I look forward to gettin’ it with the WME team to continue innovating across music, film, TV, business, and digital and break barriers across entertainment.”

Snoop has been in the industry for three decades releasing over 20 studio albums, selling over 40 million albums worldwide, reaching number 1 countless times on the Billboard charts internationally, and receiving 20 GRAMMY nominations. In 2022, Snoop won a Primetime Emmy Award for his performance in the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show.

This year, Snoop acquired and became owner of Death Row Records which has been home to hip hop stars like Dr. Dre and 2Pac, and was Snoop’s debut record label. At Death Row, Snoop is handling all label and catalog-related business in music, film, apparel, and merchandise while also signing new artists and re-releasing Death Row legacy music. He is also in development for a Death Row television series.

Under Death Row Pictures, Snoop is producing film projects including MGM’s The Underdoggs with Kenya Barris which he’ll also star in. This past year, Snoop also starred in Day Shift with Jamie Foxx which reached number 1 on the Netflix movie charts and he also launched a children’s show on YouTube named Doggyland.

Snoop has many business ventures spanning entertainment, esports, fashion, food and beverage, cannabis, Web3, and tech industries. He serves on the Board of Directors for FaZe Clan, Inc. He recently opened up a storefront, Snoop Dogg’s Clothing, in Inglewood, CA, which features exclusive merchandise from his clothing collections.

Snoop also has a long legacy of philanthropic works, including the Snoop Youth Football League, a non-profit organization providing opportunities for inner-city children to participate in youth football and cheer.

WME will collaborate with Snoop and leverage the Endeavor network to further his work across all these portfolios.