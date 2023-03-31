Snoop Dogg Boards ‘The Latin From Manhattan’; ‘War Unfolding’ Sets Cast – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Annette Bening has been tapped to narrate the documentary War Unfolding from Sypher Studios, with Eliza Bennett, Rachel Bloom, Gary Cole, Abigail Cowen, Laura Dern, Monique Edwards, Michael C. Hall, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Paul Walter Hauser, Thurn Hoffman, Richard T. Jones, Jay Lee, Erick Lopez, Sandra Seacat, Wes Studi and DeWanda Wise among those set to appear in the film from director John B. Benitz.

Based on three New York Times bestselling books by historian Andrew Carroll and inspired by the stage play If All the Sky Were Paper, the film tells the story of Carroll, who travels the world to seek out the greatest war letters ever written. Over the past 25 years, he has preserved more than 200,000 correspondences from troops, veterans and their families, dating from the American Revolution to the present day. The letters, performed in filmed readings by War Unfolding’s cast, capture unvarnished stories and reveal the secrets of our best and worst natures — as well as our shared humanity. Bryce Cyrier, Benitz and Carroll penned the script and produced alongside Jason Pamer and Jens Jacob of Sypher Studios, and Garland Hunt Jr., with Dave Lopez and Kerry Patton serving as exec producers.

Bening is repped by CAA and Gochman Law Group; Bennett by Independent Talent Group and Affirmative Entertainment; Bloom by UTA, Sugar23 and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis; Cole by Gersh and Envoy Entertainment; Cowen by UTA and Mosaic; Dern by CAA, Untitled Entertainment and Latham & Watkins; Edwards by Pinnacle Theatrical Talent; Hall by CAA, Hamilton Hodell, Authentic Talent & Literary Management and Peikoff Mahan Law Office; Harrison by WME, Anonymous Content and Del Shaw Moonves; Hauser by CAA, Artists First and Schreck Rose Dapello; Jones by Buchwald, Luber Roklin Entertainment and Yorn, Levine, Barnes; Lee by Buchwald and Schlegel Entertainment; Lopez by AKA Talent Agency, Sutton, Barth & Vennari and 5 Management; Studi by Innovative Artists and Michael Black Management; and Wise by CAA, M88 and Del Shaw Moonves.

***

Snoop Dogg Death Row Pictures

EXCLUSIVE: Snoop Dogg has boarded Thomas Mignone and DOOM Inc.’s film The Latin from Manhattan as music supervisor, and will also exec produce the pic under his Death Row Pictures banner.

The film written and directed by Mignone is set against the backdrop of organized crime-controlled Times Square during the ’70s and ’80s and examines the wild, exhilarating life of adult film icon Vanessa Del Rio. Its cast includes Drea de Matteo (The Sopranos), Taryn Manning (Orange Is the New Black), Esai Morales (Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1 & 2), Jesse Metcalfe (John Tucker Must Die), David Proval (Mean Streets), Shane West (A Walk To Remember), Elizabeth Rodriguez (Logan), Dita Von Teese (Don’t Worry Darling) and Isla Farris. Pic is being repped for sales by Strathmore Hamilton and Daisy Hamilton of Tricoast Worldwide/Rock Salt Releasing.

Snoop Dogg is represented by WME, Boss Lady Entertainment and Yorn, Levine, Barnes.

***

(Clockwise from top left) Midori Francis, Alok Vaid-Menon, Railey Gilliland, Alexis G. Zall, Rivkah Reyes and Heather Matarazzo Jonny Marlow/Celeste Sloman/David M. Benett/WireImage/Theemmaexperience/Getty/Jeff Bender

EXCLUSIVE: Midori Francis (The Sex Lives of College Girls), Alok Vaid-Menon (Random Acts of Flyness), Railey Gilliland (High School), Alexis G. Zall (Ramy), Rivkah Reyes (Easy) and Heather Matarazzo (Scream) are set to star in Complicated Order, a new short marking the directorial debut of Emmie Lichtenberg, who also penned the script.

Pic follows Remy (Francis), a depressed twenty-something who’s just been dumped. When she accidentally places a food delivery order to her estranged girlfriend’s house, she must set out on a journey to retrieve it — causing her to reexamine their entire relationship, and herself, in the process. Bo Youngblood is producing alongside Zall and Ryan March, with Kristi Lugo serving as EP.

Lichtenberg is repped by Wonder Street Entertainment; Francis by A3 Artists Agency, Circle of Confusion and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole; Vaid-Menon by UTA and Echo Lake Entertainment; Gilliland by Osbrink and Echo Lake Entertainment; Zall by Artists First and Jackoway Austen Tyerman; Reyes by DDO Artists Agency and Framework Entertainment; and Matarazzo by Margrit Polak Management.

***

Gravitas Ventures

EXCLUSIVE: The Hamden Journal has an exclusive trailer for the stand-up comedy documentary Out of the Loop, which Gravitas Ventures will release on digital platforms on April 11th.

In the film directed by Michael Alexander, Deon Cole, Hannibal Burris, Godfrey, Lil Rel Howery, Jeff Garlin, the late Judy Tenuta and other notable comics talk about the trial and tribulations of beginning their comedy careers in the city of Chicago, where the comedy scene is as polarized and segregated as the city itself.

Scott Perlman served as the pic’s producer. View the trailer below.