Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa Detail 2023 Tour with Too $hort, Warren G, & More

Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa have mapped out a massive Summer 2023 tour with Too $hort, Warren G, and Berner. DJ Drama will serve as the special guest.
The 33-city “High School Reunion Tour” kicks off on July 7th in Vancouver, and will make subsequent stops in Toronto, Brooklyn, Atlanta, and many more before wrapping up in Irvine, California on August 27th. See the full itinerary below.
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 10th at 9:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale occurring one day earlier on Thursday, March 9th (use access code OPENER).
Alternatively, you can purchase tickets via Stubhub — where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.
2022 was an especially packed year for future Songwriters Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg, who acquired his former label Death Row Records, appeared in the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show, and stayed busy with other ventures like a breakfast cereal initially called Snoop Loopz, his children’s television show Doggyland, and a role in Jamie Foxx’s vampire hunter movie Day Shift.
As if that wasn’t enough, Snoop teamed up with BTS on Benny Blanco’s “Bad Decisions” and united with Too $hort, Ice Cube, and E-40 for a joint album as MOUNT WESTMORE. He also revealed plans for a Doggystyle sequel called Missionary and a biopic directed by Allen Hughes.
Meanwhile, Wiz Khalifa’s most recent album was 2022’s Multiverse. He also linked up with Girl Talk, Big K.R.I.T., and Smoke DZA for a collaborative album of their own called Full Court Press. Revisit our interview with Wiz here.
2023 “High School Reunion Tour” Dates:
07/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
07/08 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
07/09 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
07/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
07/12 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
07/15 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
07/16 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
07/18 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
07/20 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
07/21 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
07/23 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
07/26 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
07/28 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
07/29 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
07/30 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
08/01 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
08/02 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
08/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
08/05 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
08/06 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
08/08 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
08/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre
08/11 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
08/12 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/15 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
08/18 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
08/19 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
08/20 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
08/22 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
08/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
08/25 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
08/26 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
08/27 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
