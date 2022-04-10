‘SNL’s Weekend Update Tackles Will Smith’s Academy Resignation, More – The Hamden Journal

Tonight on Saturday Night Live, Weekend Update‘s anchors tackled topics ranging from Barack Obama’s joke at President Biden’s expense, to Will Smith’s resignation from the Film Academy and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Grammys speech.

Che noted up top that former President Obama returned to the White House this week for the first time in five years, jokingly referring to Biden as ‘Vice President.’ “Hey Barack,” he deadpanned, “don’t confuse him.”

Jost explained that as punishment for slapping Chris Rock at this year’s Oscars, the Academy has banned Smith from attending the Oscars for the next 10 years. “But is that a punishment?” he wondered. “He can still be nominated and win an award. He can even go to the afterparty. He just doesn’t have to attend the four-hour ceremony where someone is definitely going to make fun of his wife again.”

From the perspective of Jost, who hosted the 70th Primetime Emmys with Che, a real punishment would be to make Smith host next year’s Oscars. “Because trust me,” he said. “Nothing will make you question your choices in life more than hosting an award show.”

Also up for discussion by Jost was Zelenskyy’s televised speech during Sunday’s Grammy Awards. “It was a heartfelt and impassioned plea to help the people of Ukraine,” he noted, “but missed an opportunity for a legendary G.I. Jane joke.”

Later on Update, a pair of Trend Forecasters (played by Aidy Bryant and Bowen Yang) stopped by the desk to explain what is currently “in” and “out.” Jake Gyllenhaal hosted tonight’s episode, with Camila Cabello as musical guest. The Hamden Journal will update this story with video when it comes in.