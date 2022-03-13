SNL’s ‘Weekend Update’ Roasts ‘Insane’ Putin and ‘Honorary Russian’ Trump

NBC

“This week marks two years since the beginning of the first COVID lockdown and let’s just say some people have handled the stress better than others,” Colin Jost said at the top of Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” this week, as Vladimir Putin’s photo appeared on screen beside him.

“Russia has passed a ‘fake news’ law that makes it illegal for any organization to report information that contradicts what the government says,” he continued, “which explains the recent headline, ‘6-foot-5 Putin Not Insane.’”

After Jost joked that the situation in Ukraine is “so upsetting” that he’s “honestly thought about marching down to the nearest army enlistment office” and signing up Michael Che, his co-anchor moved on to the alarmingly high gas prices across the United States.

Che joked that oil has become “so expensive, that America, we might have to move back in with our ex,” adding, “Come on, Iraq. You know we never stopped loving you, baby.”

Later, Jost noted that Russians have reportedly been “hoarding” McDonald’s sandwiches after the chain announced it would be ending operations there. “Including some honorary Russians,” he added, revealing a photo of one of Donald Trump’s infamous fast food feasts.

Stephen Colbert Salutes His New ‘Comedy Idol’ Zelensky

And finally, the pair moved on to the backlash against Disney’s initial silence on Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill. “Although at Disney, they actually don’t say gay, they say Timon and Pumbaa,” Che joked.

“Florida governor Ron DeSantis, seen here waving COVID into the club, attacked Disney for opposing the state’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, calling the company a woke corporation,” Jost added. “Disney denied the claims of wokeness with roughly 90 years of cartoons.”

