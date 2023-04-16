‘SNL’s Weekend Update Calls Out Donald Trump’s Stories; Take Swipes At Joe Biden For “Leaks” & “Slurring” – The Hamden Journal

Colin Jost and Michael Che took several swipes at current president Joe Biden and former commander-in-chief Donald Trump during Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” segment.

Trump has alleged that police cried when he was booked in New York City following his indictment.

“Why is everyone in Donald Trump’s stories always crying?” Jost asked before a montage of clips with Trump claiming there were people crying in his presence.

Jost continued, “You’re bragging that when people see you they just burst into tears? It never sounds like excited crying like when teenagers see BTS. It sounds more like scared crying like when hostages see Jigsaw.”

Michael Che said that Biden was trying to downplay the leaks of classified U.S. documents “because when you’re over 80 a couple of leaks is nothing to be embarrassed about.”

Later on in the show, Che mentioned that Biden traveled to Ireland and was called the “most Irish president since Kennedy.”

“In fact, Biden had so much Irish blood that he doesn’t need a drink to slur his words,” Che quipped.

Molly Kearney would join the “Weekend Update” co-hosts in the segment and be introduced as “SNL‘s first non-binary cast member.” Kearney dropped in from the ceiling to talk about trans rights after several anti-LGBTQ bills have been introduced in several U.S. states.

“Listen to them Michael, restricting health care for kids. For some reason, there’s something about the word trans that makes people forget the word kids,” Kearney said. “If you don’t care about trans kids lives, that means you don’t friggin’ care about kids’ lives.”

As Kearney was lifted again they directed words to the kids adding, “What’s happening kids is wrong and you don’t need to be scared. Our job is to protect you and your job is to focus on being a kid.”

