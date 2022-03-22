‘SNL’s Aidy Bryant Signs With CAA – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Longtime Saturday Night Live star Aidy Bryant has signed with CAA.

It comes six months after Bryant, who has spent ten years on the venerable NBC variety comedy series, signed an overall deal with Universal Television, where she is developing new projects for the studio.

Bryant made her debut as a featured player on NBC in 2012 and was promoted to repertory player during her second season on the show. During her time at the Lorne Michaels-created show, she has earned three Primetime Emmy Awards nominations including two nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

She is also the co-creator and star of Hulu’s Shrill, which last year ran its third and final season.

It will be interesting to see whether Bryant returns to Saturday Night Live for next season; Michaels has afforded many of his current batch of stars, including Bryant, a bit more flexibility in terms of creating and starring in outside projects while they’re on the late-night show, something that didn’t previously happen as regularly.

Bryant is also a voice on Netflix animation series Human Resources and has appeared in I Feel Pretty, The Big Sick, Broad City and Girls.

She continues to be represented by attorney Isaac Dunham at Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin and Dunham LLP, and Chelsea McKinnies and Mackenzie Roussos at Range Media Partners.