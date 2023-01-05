‘SNL’ Sets Aubrey Plaza and Michael B. Jordan as First Hosts of 2023, With Sam Smith and Lil Baby as Musical Guests

“Saturday Night Live” has set its first two hosts of the new year: Aubrey Plaza on Jan. 21 and Michael B. Jordan on Jan. 28. Both are making their “SNL” debuts, and their episodes will feature musical guests Sam Smith and Lil Baby, respectively.

Plaza was most recently seen in Season 2 of HBO’s “The White Lotus,” which aired its finale on Dec. 11, 2022, as well as the film “Emily the Criminal,” which premiered on Netflix in August. She is best known for starring as April Ludgate in “Parks and Recreation,” with other credits including FX’s “Legion” and the films “Ingrid Goes West” and “Black Bear.”

More from Variety

Jordan is the director and star of “Creed III,” which hits theaters on March 3. Following up on “Creed” and “Creed II,” the film is the ninth installation of the “Rocky” franchise and marks Jordan’s feature directorial debut. He is also known for playing the villain Killmonger in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies “Black Panther” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” as well as the Marvel series “What If…?,” which streams on Disney+.

Jan. 21’s episode will be Smith’s third time appearing as an “SNL” musical guest. The artist broke out in 2014 with their album “In the Lonely Hour,” which featured singles “Lay Me Down,” “Money on My Mind” and “Stay With Me.” In 2017, they released the album “The Thrill of it All,” and their third album “Gloria” will be released on Jan. 27.

Lil Baby, appearing on “SNL” for the first time, has released the solostudio albums “Harder Than Ever” (2018), “My Turn” (2020) and “It’s Only Me,” which debuted in 2022 at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. His other prominent projects include collaborative albums “Drip Harder” with Gunna in 2018 and “The Voice of the Heroes” with Lil Durk in 2021.

Story continues

“Saturday Night Live” is produced in association with Broadway Video. Lorne Michaels is creator and executive producer.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.