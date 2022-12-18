‘SNL’ Sends Up Austin Butler’s ‘Elvis’ Role – The Hamden Journal

SNL couldn’t get through its Austin Butler-hosted Christmas show without at least one skit about Elvis Presley — but the star of the Baz Luhrmann biopic wasn’t the one donning the bejeweled blue spandex.

It was Sarah Sherman, who sent up The King by pretending he was Jewish. Butler, in contrast, portrayed a googly-eyed bubbie from The Oasis retirement home where the performance was occurring. Joining Butler as a fellow geezer was Cecily Strong in one of her last skits of the season, after announcing earlier tonight that Saturday’s show would be her last. Strong’s alter-ego also got all gaga at the site of Jewish Elvis — unlike characters played by Chloe Fineman and Ego Nwodim, who simply pointed out that the fake Elvis was just a big …complainer.

“I’m so horny I’m gonna frickin’ explode,” exclaimed Butler, who was clearly having a good time yukking it up in drag. At one point, he even pulled off his granny panties and tossed them at Sherman.

“Ruin me Jewish Elvis, Ruin me!” he yelled.

The number ended with everyone singing a spoof of “Suspicious Minds” — except they sang about, er, suspicious cheese.