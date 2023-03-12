‘SNL’ Pays Tribute To Former Writer Erin Maroney Fraser, Who Died At 53

Saturday Night Live paid tribute tonight to Erin Maroney Fraser, who got her start as a senior assistant to Lorne Michaels. Fraser died suddenly March 3 at age 53. According to a GoFundMe page set up for her children, she suffered a brain hemorrhage.

Fraser held various roles at SNL, including as a staff writer, and also worked for Michaels in a variety of roles including helping develop Late Night with Conan O’Brien. She also worked on films including Wayne’s World 2 and Tommy Boy.

Fraser was most recently executive director of the Savannah Regional Film Commission, a role that she held since early January.

She is survived by her three children and husband.

“Erin was a veteran in the entertainment production industry and was already making such a positive impact here in Savannah. She had such a radiant and positive energy that people gravitated to her. She was going to do big things here in Savannah and we are so fortunate that we were able to spend the time we had with her,” Savannah Economic Development Authority president and CEO Trip Tollison said. “We are heartbroken at the loss and offer her husband, her three children and her family and friends our condolences.”

