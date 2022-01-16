‘SNL’ Gives ‘Family Matters’ A Dark, Dramatic Twist With Remake Seires – The Hamden Journal

Saturday Night Live gave Peacock a pitch for a new Family Matters reboot, just after the NBC streamer dropped a trailer for its dramatic Fresh Prince series Bel-Air.

The trailer-like sketch features sweeping clips of Chicago, that follow a slightly familiar figure donning bright stripes through seedy streets. Chris Redd then appears as the beloved Family Matters nerd Steve Urkel, who was originally played by Jaleel White in the original series. Instead of his cheery attitude, Redd’s Urkel takes on a more cynical view of the world. As do other characters from the family comedy.

“The goofy characters you loved in the 90s with absolutely none of the fun or the charm,” the sketch describes the series, aptly titled Urkel.

The sketch also featured host Ariana DeBose, Ego Nwodim, Mikey Day and Kenan Thompson. Even in the darker tone, Urkel’s still his quirky self – kinda. When he catches Day’s character hanging out with Nwodim’s Laura Winslow, originally portrayed by Kellie Shanygne Williams, he beats him to a pulp.

“Did I do that?” Redd’s Urkel says with each punch.

Set to debut Feb. 13, Bel-Air is based on Morgan Cooper’s popular fan film that re-envisions the original series, and hails from Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s Westbrook Studios and Universal Television.

Westside Story‘s DeBose, who just nabbed a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination on Thursday, made her Saturday Night Live hosting debut. Bleachers was musical guest, filling in for rapper Roddy Ricch, who dropped out due to Covid-19 exposure.