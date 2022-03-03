‘SNL’ comedian Pete Davidson is reportedly joining Jeff Bezos on a Blue Origin space flight later this year

Pete Davidson performs onstage at the Colossal Stage during Colossal Clusterfest.Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The New York Post reported that comedian Pete Davidson is going to space with Jeff Bezos.

The Post said sources expect the trip to take place later this year.

The SNL star bonded with Bezos when he met him in January while with girlfriend Kim Kardashian.

“Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson is reportedly going to new heights — in space, with billionaire Jeff Bezos.

The New York Post reported Thursday that the comedian was close to signing a deal to join Bezos on a Blue Origin space flight likely later this year.

“Pete is excited,” an unnamed source told the Post’s Page Six. “They haven’t signed a contract yet, but it looks like it’s going to happen. The details are being finalized.”

Davidson was seen on the arm of newly-legally-single girlfriend, reality TV star Kim Kardashian, at a dinner at Bezos’ home in January, according to People.

“He got on really well with Jeff when they met,” the source told Page Six. They added the flight would probably happen later this year.

Davidson joined the cast of SNL in 2014, when he was just 20 years old. Bezos started his aerospace company Blue Origin in 2000 and first went to space in July 2021.

Former “Star Trek” actor William Shatner rode on a Blue Origin voyage last October.

Representatives for Blue Origin and Davidson could not be immediately reached for comment.

