‘SNL’ Back With Jerrod Carmichael Hosting, Musical Guest Gunna – The Hamden Journal

‘SNL’ Back With Jerrod Carmichael Hosting, Musical Guest Gunna – Deadline

Saturday Night Live returns this weekend after a long hiatus for spring break, bringing in comedian, actor, writer and producer Jerrod Carmichael for his first appearance as host.

Carmichael is best known for the semi-autobiographical NBC sitcom The Carmichael Show, which ran for two years on the network.

Joining him and also making his SNL debut is rapper/singer/songwriter Gunna, who will perform part of his third album DS4Ever, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 in January.

Watch the SNL montage from earlier this winter above.

