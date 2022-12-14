‘SNL’ Alum Chris Redd Says Attack Outside NYC Comedy Club Was ‘A Planned Situation’ – The Hamden Journal

Chris Redd is opening up about his brutal attack outside a comedy club in New York City back in October and the former Saturday Night Live star feels that it was planned out.

The comedian made an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Bennington Show where he shared he saw surveillance footage of his attacker hanging around the area before the assault.

“People called it a random attack. I don’t believe that. He waited for me for an hour before I got there,” he said. “He was on the phone, he had a lookout dude and everything. All I’m saying is this, I’ve never done nothing random where it took me an hour to do it.”

Redd continued, “I’ve never just randomly did a thing that took a buildup. That’s not what random is. So, I will say, it was a planned situation. That’s what I feel like in my heart and soul. That’s what I saw on the footage.”

The actor also said that he “probably will release” the footage sometime in the future. Adding humor to the situation, Redd said that the attack “did wonders” for him as it made people aware he had a comedy special for HBO Max.

“No promotion was better than getting knocked in the f***ing face,” he said. “People didn’t even know I had a special out and they were like, ‘Aw, hope he’s okay! What, special?’”

Redd also mentioned that he got “ghosted by the Chief of police” after he tried to follow up with the investigation into finding the culprit of the attack.

Watch Redd’s full interview in the video posted below.