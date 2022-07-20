Snap’s Earnings Are Thursday. Here’s What to Expect.

Text size





In May, Snap lowered financial forecasts it had issued in April.

When

Snap



reports its second-quarter results, investors will be watching closely to see how badly the weakening economy is affecting advertising at

Snap



chat, the social-media platform. That, in turn, will offer a window on the outlook for

Meta Platforms

,

the owner of Facebook.

Concern that a recession is on its way and the continuing challenge of adjusting to

Apple

’s

2021 move to beef up privacy by making it harder for advertisers to track people’s actions online have weighed on

Snap



(SNAP) stock this year. The stock is down 75% in the past 12 months, though it rose 9.6% to close at $15.51 on Wednesday.