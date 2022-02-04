Snap stock soars 42% after smashing quarterly earnings

Snap’s (SNAP) stock opened more than 40% higher on Friday after the parent company of Snapchat reported its first net profit for the quarter. Snap also surpassed analyst estimates on revenue, earnings, and user growth, which increased 20% year-over-year to 319 million.

These are the results for the top- and bottom-line results for the company’s fourth quarter, compared to Wall Street consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Adjusted earnings per share: .22 cents vs .10 estimate expected

Revenue: $1.3 Billion vs $1.20 Billion expected

The stock’s performance in after-hours was a stunning reversal from Thursday, when social media stocks were getting hammered.

Snap chart

Investors worried of slowing user growth and the impact of Apple (AAPL) IOS privacy changes impacting advertising, as highlighted by Meta’s management team during its earnings call on Wednesday evening.

Snap was down 23% prior to its results, the lowest level since September 2020. The stock moved lower in sympathy with Meta (FB), which reported disappointing earnings on Wednesday after the bell.

Social media platform Pinterest (PINS) was also lower but shot up in after-hours after reporting better-than-expected results.

Snap is still down year-to-date, even with Friday’s rise. At Thursday’s close, the stock was down about 47% since the start of the year.

Ines is a markets reporter covering stocks from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Follow her on Twitter at @ines_ferre

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn