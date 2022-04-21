Snap Q1 Daily Active Users Jumped 18% To 332 Million – The Hamden Journal

Snapchat parent Snap said its daily active users jumped 18% last quarter to 332 million, beating Wall Street targets but revenue and fell a bit short. The Santa Monica-based company like its rivals faces ad revenue headwinds from Apple privacy policy changes, macro and supply chain issues and labor costs.

Revenue still jumped 38% $1.06 billion. It posted a loss per share of $0.02 from break even the year before. It’s the first social media/tech company to report this earnings season and seen as bellwether for state of the digital ad market ahead of a raft of first quarter results next week. In Snap’s case, Wall Street is keen to see whether the rise the rise of TikTok and the waning pandemic are creating headwinds.

Evan Spiegel and Snap execs will hosting a conference call at 5 pm ET.

Netflix and Snap are very different companies (streaming vs social media) but both have been high-flying, highly-valued growth stocks, with Netflix taking a beating this week as growth slows. Snap has a younger demo than Meta and has invested heavily in tools and content like Lenses that are popular with Gen Z audience. Most analysts following Snap rate it a “buy.”

Snap shares closed down 4.29% at $29.44. They were volatile in after-hours trade, dipping than rising.

“Our first quarter results reflect the underlying momentum in our business through a challenging operating environment,” Spiegel said. “We remain focused on providing value for our growing community, delivering ROI for our advertising partners, and investing against our enormous opportunity in augmented reality.”

Snap is hosting its annual Snap Partner Summit next week.