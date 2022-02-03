Text size







nikkimeel/Dreamstime





Shares of





Snap



and





Pinterest



and pretty much all social media stocks were falling sharply Thursday after





Meta Platforms

,

the parent of Facebook, reported weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and issued a first-quarter revenue outlook that was well below expectations.

Both Snap (ticker: SNAP) and Pinterest (PINS) are scheduled to report earnings after the closing bell Thursday, and Wall Street likely will be paying even closer attention following the disappointing results from Meta (FB).