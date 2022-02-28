Snake Island Ukrainian guards captured by Russia still alive

The Ukrainian border guards who told a Russian warship to “go f–k yourself” as they defended Snake Island in the Black Sea are still alive and being held captive by the invading forces, Kyiv’s navy revealed Monday.

The 13 guards were initially presumed dead after they defiantly refused to surrender their post on the small island near the Romanian border when two Russian vessels approached last Thursday.

The Ukraine Navy said in a Facebook post that the guards had been “taken captive by Russian occupiers.”

“We are very happy to learn that our brothers are alive and well,” the post said.

Ukrainian officials had declared last week that the guards had all been killed after Moscow’s forces opened fire with barreled gunships and airstrikes, cutting of all communication with the 42-acre island.

But the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine revealed on Saturday that the guards could still be alive.

The 13 guards were initially presumed dead after they defiantly refused to surrender their post. Russian Defense Ministry/TASS via Getty Images

The Ukrainian guards were defending Snake Island in the Black Sea. Facebook/Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia claimed on Friday that the Ukrainian guards had actually surrendered — and made no mention of carrying out strikes.

The story of the brave soldiers made international headlines when an audio clip emerged of the exchange between Ukrainian and Russian forces.

“This is a Russian warship,” an unidentified voice can be heard saying. “I propose you lay down your weapons and surrender to avoid bloodshed and unnecessary victims. Otherwise you will be bombed.”

“Russian warship, go f–k yourself,” the Ukrainians replied.

In the wake of the clip going viral, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy promised to decorate the presumed-dead border guards with the nation’s highest honor.

“On our Zmiinyi Island, defending it to the last, all the border guards died heroically. But they did not give up. All of them will be posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine,” he said on his website.

Ukrainian servicemen board a bus after being taken by Russian troops. Russian Defense Ministry/TASS via Getty Images

It was not immediately clear if Zelensky’s promise would remain in effect if the guards returned home alive.