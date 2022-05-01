Smokers Club Festival attendees rush VIP section during Playboi Carti performance

A stampede of festival goers tried to rush the VIP section during Playboi Carti’s performance at the Smokers Club Fest in San Bernardino, Calif., on Saturday.

Video footage on Twitter shows security guards rushing to what appears to be an entrance blocked off by control barriers when all hell breaks loose.

The crowd dispersed when more security guards rushed to block off the entrance and control the scene inside Glen Helen Amphitheater.

The southern California Smokers Club Festival takes place every year on April 30, with big name artists performing throughout the daylong festival.

Some big name artist in attendance were Kid Cudi, ASAP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, and 2 Chainz.

It’s unclear if there were any injuries or arrests.